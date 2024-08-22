Plymouth Argyle links with Blackpool keeper addressed by interim boss
Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports Plymouth Argyle have entered talks with the Seasiders over the potential sale of the goalkeeper, with a figure of £600,000 plus add-ons touted.
The Pilgrims are on the search for a new shot stopper following Michael Cooper’s move to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee last week, with Blackpool’s number one reportedly on their shortlist of targets.
Grimshaw, who kept 18 clean sheets in League One last season, made the move to Bloomfield Road from Manchester City in 2021, and has made 96 appearances in total for the Fylde Coast outfit.
Discussing the reports involving the 26-year-old, Seasiders interim head coach Richard Keogh said: “Grimmy is training really well, he’s a great player and has been brilliant for the football club. It’s important for him to keep training like he is and keep preparing to play.
“As far as I’m concerned, Grimmy is available and training great - he’s going to be an important player. He’s a great guy, I obviously played with him.”
