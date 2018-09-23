Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's stalemate with Luton

Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 0-0 draw at home to Luton Town yesterday.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 8
Made a string of fine stops to keep his sixth clean sheet from just nine league games this season.
Ollie Turton - 6
Showed his flexibility and versatility by starting the game at right back but finishing it in the centre of midfield.
Ben Heneghan - 6
Did well in place of the suspended Donervon Daniels, despite almost scoring in the wrong net early on.
Curtis Tilt - 6
Like his team, a little shaky in the first half but improved as the game wore on. Made some vital blocks.
Marc Bola - 5
Caught napping and out of position on a number of occasions in the first half. Did improve in the second period.
Jay Spearing - 6
Marshalled the midfield well. Little he could do to stop Blackpool from being overrun during a difficult first half.
Jordan Thompson - 7
Quiet in the first half but did well in the second period after being pushed further forward. Wasted a golden chance to win it.
John O’Sullivan - 5
Failed to capitalise on his start, which was handed to him following Harry Pritchard’s injury at Plymouth last week.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Delivered a superb cross to Jordan Thompson but, apart from that, he was fairly subdued and Luton handled him well.
Liam Feeney - 6
Didn’t do enough to influence the game, but he did force a strong save out of the Luton keeper with a curling effort.
Mark Cullen - 6
Ran tirelessly and his hold-up play was good, but he didn’t get any opportunities in front of goal against his former club.
Subs used
Callum Guy - 7
For O’Sullivan, 46
Provided a disciplined display, showing inventiveness and some searching passes. Looks a player with promise.
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Delfouneso, 70
Offered more of a physical threat, especially from Blackpool’s corners, and caused problems with his long throws.
Armand Gnanduillet - 6
For Cullen, 80
Gave the Luton defence more to think about with his physicality, but didn’t have time to make a proper impact.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Dodoo
Luton: Shea, Potts, Bradley, Pearson, Stacey, Lee, Shinnie (Justin), Rea, Mpanzu, Grant (Cornick), Collins
Subs not used: Isted, Senior, Jarvis, Read, Sheehan
Referee: Seb Stockbridge
Attendance: 4,124 (1,382 Luton)
Next match: QPR (home,Tuesday, September 25, 7.45pm, Carabao Cup third round)