Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's stalemate with Luton

Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 0-0 draw at home to Luton Town yesterday.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 8

Made a string of fine stops to keep his sixth clean sheet from just nine league games this season.

Ollie Turton - 6

Showed his flexibility and versatility by starting the game at right back but finishing it in the centre of midfield.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Did well in place of the suspended Donervon Daniels, despite almost scoring in the wrong net early on.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Like his team, a little shaky in the first half but improved as the game wore on. Made some vital blocks.

Marc Bola - 5

Caught napping and out of position on a number of occasions in the first half. Did improve in the second period.

Jay Spearing - 6

Marshalled the midfield well. Little he could do to stop Blackpool from being overrun during a difficult first half.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Quiet in the first half but did well in the second period after being pushed further forward. Wasted a golden chance to win it.

John O’Sullivan - 5

Failed to capitalise on his start, which was handed to him following Harry Pritchard’s injury at Plymouth last week.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Delivered a superb cross to Jordan Thompson but, apart from that, he was fairly subdued and Luton handled him well.

Liam Feeney - 6

Didn’t do enough to influence the game, but he did force a strong save out of the Luton keeper with a curling effort.

Mark Cullen - 6

Ran tirelessly and his hold-up play was good, but he didn’t get any opportunities in front of goal against his former club.

Subs used

Callum Guy - 7

For O’Sullivan, 46

Provided a disciplined display, showing inventiveness and some searching passes. Looks a player with promise.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Delfouneso, 70

Offered more of a physical threat, especially from Blackpool’s corners, and caused problems with his long throws.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

For Cullen, 80

Gave the Luton defence more to think about with his physicality, but didn’t have time to make a proper impact.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Dodoo

Luton: Shea, Potts, Bradley, Pearson, Stacey, Lee, Shinnie (Justin), Rea, Mpanzu, Grant (Cornick), Collins

Subs not used: Isted, Senior, Jarvis, Read, Sheehan

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 4,124 (1,382 Luton)

Next match: QPR (home,Tuesday, September 25, 7.45pm, Carabao Cup third round)