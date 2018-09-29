Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's draw at Peterborough

Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet found the back of the net for the Seasiders
Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet found the back of the net for the Seasiders
Share this article

Blackpool picked up a hard-earned point away at high-flying Peterborough United to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips speaks of pride after Blackpool's draw against Peterborough United

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 7

A strong display between the sticks. Potentially could have done better for the first goal but made up for it with his stoppage time wonder save.

Ollie Turton - 7

Helped maintain a strong, compact defence. Maybe could have done more to support Liam Feeney on the wing during the attacks.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Terrific display from the centre half allowing the defence to remain tight. Made plenty of clearances from set pieces in the last minutes of the game.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Strong aerial performance to help relieve pressure from set pieces. Smashed a header against the crossbar in the first half.

Marc Bola - 7

Defensively very good and supported Nathan Delfouneso well down the left-hand flank. Provided some good crosses.

Jay Spearing - 7

Provided some defence-splitting passes and protected the back four superbly. Committed the foul that led to Peterborough’s opener.

Callum Guy - 7

Showed great movement and skill on the ball on his first league start. Perhaps could have done better with a few long-range efforts.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Provided great delivery and creativity once again, but missed a glaring opportunity to win it for his side late on.

Liam Feeney - 7

Off the pace a little bit in the first half, but improved after the interval as he switched over to the left. Involved in Blackpool’s first.

Nathan Delfouneso - 8

Successful afternoon for the forward who bagged a goal and an assist. Produced a sublime curler for Pool’s leveller.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Bagged a goal on his first league start of the season. Helped towards the end with a number of defensive headers.

Subs used

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Guy, 73

Produced a strong, defensive display to help the Seasiders hold on. Unlucky not to start after midweek display.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

For Feeney, 77

Could have used his fresh legs to better effect but he helped Blackpool hold on to their hard-earned point.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, John O’Sullivan, Joe Dodoo, Mark Cullen

Peterborough: Chapman, Naismith, Bennett, Daniel, Tafazolli, Woodyard, Walker (Cummings), Dembele (Ward), Maddison, Toney, Godden (O’Hara)

Subs not used: Tyler, Reed, Cooke, Yorweth

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 6,269 (266 Blackpool)

Next match: Rochdale (home, Saturday, October 6, 3pm, SkyBet League One)