Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's draw at Peterborough

Blackpool picked up a hard-earned point away at high-flying Peterborough United to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 7
A strong display between the sticks. Potentially could have done better for the first goal but made up for it with his stoppage time wonder save.
Ollie Turton - 7
Helped maintain a strong, compact defence. Maybe could have done more to support Liam Feeney on the wing during the attacks.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Terrific display from the centre half allowing the defence to remain tight. Made plenty of clearances from set pieces in the last minutes of the game.
Curtis Tilt - 7
Strong aerial performance to help relieve pressure from set pieces. Smashed a header against the crossbar in the first half.
Marc Bola - 7
Defensively very good and supported Nathan Delfouneso well down the left-hand flank. Provided some good crosses.
Jay Spearing - 7
Provided some defence-splitting passes and protected the back four superbly. Committed the foul that led to Peterborough’s opener.
Callum Guy - 7
Showed great movement and skill on the ball on his first league start. Perhaps could have done better with a few long-range efforts.
Jordan Thompson - 7
Provided great delivery and creativity once again, but missed a glaring opportunity to win it for his side late on.
Liam Feeney - 7
Off the pace a little bit in the first half, but improved after the interval as he switched over to the left. Involved in Blackpool’s first.
Nathan Delfouneso - 8
Successful afternoon for the forward who bagged a goal and an assist. Produced a sublime curler for Pool’s leveller.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Bagged a goal on his first league start of the season. Helped towards the end with a number of defensive headers.
Subs used
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Guy, 73
Produced a strong, defensive display to help the Seasiders hold on. Unlucky not to start after midweek display.
Ryan McLaughlin - 6
For Feeney, 77
Could have used his fresh legs to better effect but he helped Blackpool hold on to their hard-earned point.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, John O’Sullivan, Joe Dodoo, Mark Cullen
Peterborough: Chapman, Naismith, Bennett, Daniel, Tafazolli, Woodyard, Walker (Cummings), Dembele (Ward), Maddison, Toney, Godden (O’Hara)
Subs not used: Tyler, Reed, Cooke, Yorweth
Referee: Carl Boyeson
Attendance: 6,269 (266 Blackpool)
Next match: Rochdale (home, Saturday, October 6, 3pm, SkyBet League One)