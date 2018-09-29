Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's draw at Peterborough

Blackpool picked up a hard-earned point away at high-flying Peterborough United to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 7

A strong display between the sticks. Potentially could have done better for the first goal but made up for it with his stoppage time wonder save.

Ollie Turton - 7

Helped maintain a strong, compact defence. Maybe could have done more to support Liam Feeney on the wing during the attacks.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Terrific display from the centre half allowing the defence to remain tight. Made plenty of clearances from set pieces in the last minutes of the game.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Strong aerial performance to help relieve pressure from set pieces. Smashed a header against the crossbar in the first half.

Marc Bola - 7

Defensively very good and supported Nathan Delfouneso well down the left-hand flank. Provided some good crosses.

Jay Spearing - 7

Provided some defence-splitting passes and protected the back four superbly. Committed the foul that led to Peterborough’s opener.

Callum Guy - 7

Showed great movement and skill on the ball on his first league start. Perhaps could have done better with a few long-range efforts.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Provided great delivery and creativity once again, but missed a glaring opportunity to win it for his side late on.

Liam Feeney - 7

Off the pace a little bit in the first half, but improved after the interval as he switched over to the left. Involved in Blackpool’s first.

Nathan Delfouneso - 8

Successful afternoon for the forward who bagged a goal and an assist. Produced a sublime curler for Pool’s leveller.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Bagged a goal on his first league start of the season. Helped towards the end with a number of defensive headers.

Subs used

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Guy, 73

Produced a strong, defensive display to help the Seasiders hold on. Unlucky not to start after midweek display.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

For Feeney, 77

Could have used his fresh legs to better effect but he helped Blackpool hold on to their hard-earned point.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, John O’Sullivan, Joe Dodoo, Mark Cullen

Peterborough: Chapman, Naismith, Bennett, Daniel, Tafazolli, Woodyard, Walker (Cummings), Dembele (Ward), Maddison, Toney, Godden (O’Hara)

Subs not used: Tyler, Reed, Cooke, Yorweth

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 6,269 (266 Blackpool)

Next match: Rochdale (home, Saturday, October 6, 3pm, SkyBet League One)