Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's draw against Rochdale

Blackpool were unable to hold on to their lead as they conceded late on to draw 2-2 with Rochdale at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Here is how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Nothing he could have done to stop either of Rochdale’s goals. Otherwise wasn’t worked too hard.

Ollie Turton - 6

Solid if unspectacular display. Defended well but fairly restrained supporting the wingers in attack.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Lost his marker for both of Rochdale’s goals. Came close to scoring a header in the second half.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Solid in defence and scored to put Blackpool back in front in the first half with a well-taken header.

Marc Bola - 6

Provided a pinpoint cross for Jordan Thompson’s early opener and showed a keenness to get forward.

Jay Spearing - 7

Provided the delivery for Curtis Tilt’s goal and made a number of key tackles win back possession.

Callum Guy - 6

Good on the ball but his positional play seemed a little off in the first half where Rochdale had the upper hand.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Scored his first goal for the club with a header and was involved in much of Blackpool’s good attacking play.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Fairly muted display but he kept at it and went close with a looping header that narrowly missed the top corner.

Liam Feeney - 5

Didn’t do enough to make an impact on the game and gave the ball away too often. Replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Saw a goalbound effort cleared away from goal but otherwise was ineffective. Did help defensively by winning headers.

Subs used

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 69

Made a couple of strong and powerful runs down the right-hand flank but otherwise fairly quiet.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

For Guy, 76

Almost helped to put Blackpool back in front in injury time as he squared for Armand Gnanduillet.

Mark Cullen - 6

For Delfouneso, 88

Almost got on the end of a couple of long balls into the Rochdale box as Pool searched for a late winner.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Donervon Daniels, Paudie O'Connor, Joe Dodoo

Rochdale: Lillis, Rafferty, Delaney, McGahey, Williams (Cannon), Rathbone (Andrew), Perkins, Inman, Hart, Clough (Williams), Henderson

Subs not used: Moore, McNulty, Done, Morley

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 3,520 (840 Rochdale)

Next match: West Brom U21s (home, Tuesday, October 9, 7.45pm, Checkatrade Trophy)