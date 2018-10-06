`

Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's draw against Rochdale

Jordan Thompson bagged his first goal for Blackpool
Blackpool were unable to hold on to their lead as they conceded late on to draw 2-2 with Rochdale at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Here is how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Nothing he could have done to stop either of Rochdale’s goals. Otherwise wasn’t worked too hard.

Ollie Turton - 6

Solid if unspectacular display. Defended well but fairly restrained supporting the wingers in attack.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Lost his marker for both of Rochdale’s goals. Came close to scoring a header in the second half.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Solid in defence and scored to put Blackpool back in front in the first half with a well-taken header.

Marc Bola - 6

Provided a pinpoint cross for Jordan Thompson’s early opener and showed a keenness to get forward.

Jay Spearing - 7

Provided the delivery for Curtis Tilt’s goal and made a number of key tackles win back possession.

Callum Guy - 6

Good on the ball but his positional play seemed a little off in the first half where Rochdale had the upper hand.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Scored his first goal for the club with a header and was involved in much of Blackpool’s good attacking play.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Fairly muted display but he kept at it and went close with a looping header that narrowly missed the top corner.

Liam Feeney - 5

Didn’t do enough to make an impact on the game and gave the ball away too often. Replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Saw a goalbound effort cleared away from goal but otherwise was ineffective. Did help defensively by winning headers.

Subs used

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 69

Made a couple of strong and powerful runs down the right-hand flank but otherwise fairly quiet.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

For Guy, 76

Almost helped to put Blackpool back in front in injury time as he squared for Armand Gnanduillet.

Mark Cullen - 6

For Delfouneso, 88

Almost got on the end of a couple of long balls into the Rochdale box as Pool searched for a late winner.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Donervon Daniels, Paudie O'Connor, Joe Dodoo

Rochdale: Lillis, Rafferty, Delaney, McGahey, Williams (Cannon), Rathbone (Andrew), Perkins, Inman, Hart, Clough (Williams), Henderson

Subs not used: Moore, McNulty, Done, Morley

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 3,520 (840 Rochdale)

Next match: West Brom U21s (home, Tuesday, October 9, 7.45pm, Checkatrade Trophy)