Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's draw against Rochdale

Blackpool were unable to hold on to their lead as they conceded late on to draw 2-2 with Rochdale at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.
Here is how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 6
Nothing he could have done to stop either of Rochdale’s goals. Otherwise wasn’t worked too hard.
Ollie Turton - 6
Solid if unspectacular display. Defended well but fairly restrained supporting the wingers in attack.
Ben Heneghan - 5
Lost his marker for both of Rochdale’s goals. Came close to scoring a header in the second half.
Curtis Tilt - 7
Solid in defence and scored to put Blackpool back in front in the first half with a well-taken header.
Marc Bola - 6
Provided a pinpoint cross for Jordan Thompson’s early opener and showed a keenness to get forward.
Jay Spearing - 7
Provided the delivery for Curtis Tilt’s goal and made a number of key tackles win back possession.
Callum Guy - 6
Good on the ball but his positional play seemed a little off in the first half where Rochdale had the upper hand.
Jordan Thompson - 7
Scored his first goal for the club with a header and was involved in much of Blackpool’s good attacking play.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Fairly muted display but he kept at it and went close with a looping header that narrowly missed the top corner.
Liam Feeney - 5
Didn’t do enough to make an impact on the game and gave the ball away too often. Replaced with 20 minutes to go.
Armand Gnanduillet - 5
Saw a goalbound effort cleared away from goal but otherwise was ineffective. Did help defensively by winning headers.
Subs used
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Feeney, 69
Made a couple of strong and powerful runs down the right-hand flank but otherwise fairly quiet.
Ryan McLaughlin - 6
For Guy, 76
Almost helped to put Blackpool back in front in injury time as he squared for Armand Gnanduillet.
Mark Cullen - 6
For Delfouneso, 88
Almost got on the end of a couple of long balls into the Rochdale box as Pool searched for a late winner.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Donervon Daniels, Paudie O'Connor, Joe Dodoo
Rochdale: Lillis, Rafferty, Delaney, McGahey, Williams (Cannon), Rathbone (Andrew), Perkins, Inman, Hart, Clough (Williams), Henderson
Subs not used: Moore, McNulty, Done, Morley
Referee: Robert Jones
Attendance: 3,520 (840 Rochdale)
Next match: West Brom U21s (home, Tuesday, October 9, 7.45pm, Checkatrade Trophy)