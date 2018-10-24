`

Player ratings: Marks out of 10 after Blackpool's win against Scunthorpe United

Ollie Turton was in superb form at left back
Blackpool earned their second win in just four days with a battling 1-0 victory against Scunthorpe United at Bloomfield Road last night.

Here's how Blackpool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 7

Made a couple of vital stops in the first half to keep Scunthorpe at bay as Pool kept another clean sheet.

Michael Nottingham - 6

Came close with a first-half header after being brought in to replace the injured Marc Bola. Added more height and physicality.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Turned too easily on a couple of occasions but otherwise solid in the centre of defence, winning most of his aerial battles.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Produced a trademark run out from the back to help set up Blackpool’s opener and kept things tight at the back.

Ollie Turton - 7

Did well in an unfamiliar position after being moved to left back and provided the cross for Blackpool’s goal.

Jay Spearing - 6

Helped Blackpool clean another clean sheet by clearing a Scunthor header off the line in the first half.

Callum Guy - 6

Had a chance to double Blackpool’s lead at the start of the second half but produced a weak effort.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Looked a little tired and was replaced after 60 minutes. His international break double header seems to have taken its toll.

Liam Feeney - 6

Had little impact on the game on his return to the side. Undoubtedly has the quality but needs to show it.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Got little change out of the Scunthorpe full back. Enjoyed a couple of runs but otherwise quiet.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Bagged his fourth goal of the season with a clinical first-time finish. Held the ball up well and won flick ons.

Subs used

Mark Cullen - 6

For Thompson, 62

Almost inadvertently scored with a cross that looped over the goalkeeper and hit the top of the crossbar.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Feeney, 77

Made some important defensive clearances as Blackpool held on for the win in the final stages.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Gnanduillet, 81

Went close to grabbing a second for Pool as he sent a curling effort just wide of the Scunthorpe goal.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Ben Heneghan, Joe Dodoo

Scunthorpe: Alnwick, Clarke, Borthwick-Jackson, McArdle, Ojo (Horsfield), Humphrys, Dales (Thomas), Perch, Goode, Burgess (Ugbo), Colclough

Subs not used: Flatt, Lewis, Sutton, Butroid

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Attendance: 2,769 (302 Scunthorpe)

Next match: Fleetwood Town (home, Saturday, October 27, 3pm, SkyBet League One)