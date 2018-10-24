Player ratings: Marks out of 10 after Blackpool's win against Scunthorpe United

Blackpool earned their second win in just four days with a battling 1-0 victory against Scunthorpe United at Bloomfield Road last night.
Here's how Blackpool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 7
Made a couple of vital stops in the first half to keep Scunthorpe at bay as Pool kept another clean sheet.
Michael Nottingham - 6
Came close with a first-half header after being brought in to replace the injured Marc Bola. Added more height and physicality.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Turned too easily on a couple of occasions but otherwise solid in the centre of defence, winning most of his aerial battles.
Curtis Tilt - 6
Produced a trademark run out from the back to help set up Blackpool’s opener and kept things tight at the back.
Ollie Turton - 7
Did well in an unfamiliar position after being moved to left back and provided the cross for Blackpool’s goal.
Jay Spearing - 6
Helped Blackpool clean another clean sheet by clearing a Scunthor header off the line in the first half.
Callum Guy - 6
Had a chance to double Blackpool’s lead at the start of the second half but produced a weak effort.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Looked a little tired and was replaced after 60 minutes. His international break double header seems to have taken its toll.
Liam Feeney - 6
Had little impact on the game on his return to the side. Undoubtedly has the quality but needs to show it.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Got little change out of the Scunthorpe full back. Enjoyed a couple of runs but otherwise quiet.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Bagged his fourth goal of the season with a clinical first-time finish. Held the ball up well and won flick ons.
Subs used
Mark Cullen - 6
For Thompson, 62
Almost inadvertently scored with a cross that looped over the goalkeeper and hit the top of the crossbar.
John O’Sullivan - 6
For Feeney, 77
Made some important defensive clearances as Blackpool held on for the win in the final stages.
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Gnanduillet, 81
Went close to grabbing a second for Pool as he sent a curling effort just wide of the Scunthorpe goal.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Ben Heneghan, Joe Dodoo
Scunthorpe: Alnwick, Clarke, Borthwick-Jackson, McArdle, Ojo (Horsfield), Humphrys, Dales (Thomas), Perch, Goode, Burgess (Ugbo), Colclough
Subs not used: Flatt, Lewis, Sutton, Butroid
Referee: Thomas Bramall
Attendance: 2,769 (302 Scunthorpe)
Next match: Fleetwood Town (home, Saturday, October 27, 3pm, SkyBet League One)