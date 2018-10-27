Player ratings: Marks out of 10 after Blackpool's defeat to neighbours Fleetwood Town

Armand Gnanduillet was sent off in stoppage time
Armand Gnanduillet was sent off in stoppage time

Blackpool lost for just the second time this season as they went down to a 3-2 defeat to local rivals to Fleetwood Town.

MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 3-2 Blackpool

Mark Howard - 5

Little he could have done with two out of three of Fleetwood’s goals but perhaps could have got closer to Ross Wallace’s effort.

Ollie Turton - 5

Struggled against Wes Burns, who was on fire early on. Again beaten too easily for Fleetwood’s third.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Lost too many aerial duels which put Pool under pressure. A late replacement for Donervon Daniels who missed out with injury.

Curtis Tilt - 5

Inches away from scoring early on, just a minute before Fleetwood’s opener. Struggled against Fleetwood’s dangerous front three.

Marc Bola - 5

Didn’t appear to be fully up to speed after returning from injury. Provided a couple of dangerous crosses.

Jay Spearing - 5

Battled to the end but struggled early on as Fleetwood overran Blackpool’s midfield, looking like scoring every time they came forward.

Callum Guy - 5

Overrun in midfield and went missing at times. Needs to do more to stamp his authority on games.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Got Pool back in it with a well-taken finish from close range. Otherwise was in and out of the game.

Liam Feeney - 5

Got into some dangerous positions but didn’t do enough to affect the game. Hauled off at half time.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Provided the cross for Blackpool’s opener before getting the second himself with a smart finish.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Lost his rag in stoppage time and can have no complaints with his sending off. Won some flick ons but hold-up play not great.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Feeney, 46

Brought more control to the midfield after being brought on at the start of the second half.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Guy, 73

Had two or three opportunities to get long throws into the box but struggled to beat the first man.

Mark Cullen - 6

For Delfouneso, 73

Brought on to partner Armand Gnanduillet but the two couldn’t quite link up, with flicks on going astray.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Chris Taylor, John O’Sullivan

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Morgan, Husband, Sheron, Holt, Wallace (Madden), Burns, Hunter (Bolger), Evans

Subs not used: Jones, Biggins, Jones, Dempsey, Long

Referee: John Brooks

Next match: Arsenal (away, Wednesday, October 31, 7.45pm, Carabao Cup)