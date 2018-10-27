Player ratings: Marks out of 10 after Blackpool's defeat to neighbours Fleetwood Town

Blackpool lost for just the second time this season as they went down to a 3-2 defeat to local rivals to Fleetwood Town.

MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 3-2 Blackpool



Mark Howard - 5

Little he could have done with two out of three of Fleetwood’s goals but perhaps could have got closer to Ross Wallace’s effort.

Ollie Turton - 5

Struggled against Wes Burns, who was on fire early on. Again beaten too easily for Fleetwood’s third.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Lost too many aerial duels which put Pool under pressure. A late replacement for Donervon Daniels who missed out with injury.

Curtis Tilt - 5

Inches away from scoring early on, just a minute before Fleetwood’s opener. Struggled against Fleetwood’s dangerous front three.

Marc Bola - 5

Didn’t appear to be fully up to speed after returning from injury. Provided a couple of dangerous crosses.

Jay Spearing - 5

Battled to the end but struggled early on as Fleetwood overran Blackpool’s midfield, looking like scoring every time they came forward.

Callum Guy - 5

Overrun in midfield and went missing at times. Needs to do more to stamp his authority on games.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Got Pool back in it with a well-taken finish from close range. Otherwise was in and out of the game.

Liam Feeney - 5

Got into some dangerous positions but didn’t do enough to affect the game. Hauled off at half time.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Provided the cross for Blackpool’s opener before getting the second himself with a smart finish.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Lost his rag in stoppage time and can have no complaints with his sending off. Won some flick ons but hold-up play not great.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Feeney, 46

Brought more control to the midfield after being brought on at the start of the second half.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Guy, 73

Had two or three opportunities to get long throws into the box but struggled to beat the first man.

Mark Cullen - 6

For Delfouneso, 73

Brought on to partner Armand Gnanduillet but the two couldn’t quite link up, with flicks on going astray.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Chris Taylor, John O’Sullivan

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Morgan, Husband, Sheron, Holt, Wallace (Madden), Burns, Hunter (Bolger), Evans

Subs not used: Jones, Biggins, Jones, Dempsey, Long

Referee: John Brooks

Next match: Arsenal (away, Wednesday, October 31, 7.45pm, Carabao Cup)