Player ratings: Marks out of 10 after Blackpool's defeat to neighbours Fleetwood Town

Blackpool lost for just the second time this season as they went down to a 3-2 defeat to local rivals to Fleetwood Town.
MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 3-2 Blackpool
Mark Howard - 5
Little he could have done with two out of three of Fleetwood’s goals but perhaps could have got closer to Ross Wallace’s effort.
Ollie Turton - 5
Struggled against Wes Burns, who was on fire early on. Again beaten too easily for Fleetwood’s third.
Ben Heneghan - 5
Lost too many aerial duels which put Pool under pressure. A late replacement for Donervon Daniels who missed out with injury.
Curtis Tilt - 5
Inches away from scoring early on, just a minute before Fleetwood’s opener. Struggled against Fleetwood’s dangerous front three.
Marc Bola - 5
Didn’t appear to be fully up to speed after returning from injury. Provided a couple of dangerous crosses.
Jay Spearing - 5
Battled to the end but struggled early on as Fleetwood overran Blackpool’s midfield, looking like scoring every time they came forward.
Callum Guy - 5
Overrun in midfield and went missing at times. Needs to do more to stamp his authority on games.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Got Pool back in it with a well-taken finish from close range. Otherwise was in and out of the game.
Liam Feeney - 5
Got into some dangerous positions but didn’t do enough to affect the game. Hauled off at half time.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
Provided the cross for Blackpool’s opener before getting the second himself with a smart finish.
Armand Gnanduillet - 5
Lost his rag in stoppage time and can have no complaints with his sending off. Won some flick ons but hold-up play not great.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Feeney, 46
Brought more control to the midfield after being brought on at the start of the second half.
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Guy, 73
Had two or three opportunities to get long throws into the box but struggled to beat the first man.
Mark Cullen - 6
For Delfouneso, 73
Brought on to partner Armand Gnanduillet but the two couldn’t quite link up, with flicks on going astray.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Chris Taylor, John O’Sullivan
Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Morgan, Husband, Sheron, Holt, Wallace (Madden), Burns, Hunter (Bolger), Evans
Subs not used: Jones, Biggins, Jones, Dempsey, Long
Referee: John Brooks
Next match: Arsenal (away, Wednesday, October 31, 7.45pm, Carabao Cup)