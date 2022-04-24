The Seasiders played out a hard-earned draw at Kenilworth Road yesterday

Player ratings from Blackpool's hard-earned draw against play-off chasing Luton Town

Blackpool and play-off chasing Luton Town played out a hard-earned 1-1 draw in front of the Sky Sports cameras yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 8:30 am
Updated Sunday, 24th April 2022, 8:48 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Made two or three smart saves to keep Pool on level terms. Dealt well with Luton’s physical approach.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Solid if unspectacular. Remained fairly conservative at right-back but did what he had to do defensively.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Great ding-dong battle with Adebayo. Got some great blocks in as he always does and used his strength to good effect.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Keogh - 9/10

A stellar display, Used his experience to good effect throughout and dealt superbly with their lively front line.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Player ratingsBlackpoolLuton TownSky Sports
Next Page
Page 1 of 4