Player ratings from Blackpool's hard-earned draw against play-off chasing Luton Town

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Made two or three smart saves to keep Pool on level terms. Dealt well with Luton’s physical approach.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 6/10
Solid if unspectacular. Remained fairly conservative at right-back but did what he had to do defensively.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Great ding-dong battle with Adebayo. Got some great blocks in as he always does and used his strength to good effect.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Keogh - 9/10
A stellar display, Used his experience to good effect throughout and dealt superbly with their lively front line.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood