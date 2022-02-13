Blackpool player ratings as Josh Bowler continues his unplayable form in cruel late defeat to Bournemouth

Here's how Pool's players rated...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made two or three excellent stops, including the penalty. Unlucky to be beaten by a scuffed effort for the cruel late winner.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 9/10
Absolutely outstanding from start to finish. Harshly penalised for the penalty but supported Josh Bowler so well down the right.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Dealt well with the dangerous Dominic Solanke before hobbling off with another injury on the hour mark. Big blow with Keogh already out.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10
Kept things nice and simple. Caused Bournemouth some problems with his long raking crossfield balls too.