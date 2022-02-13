Josh Bowler was at his majestic best once again

Blackpool player ratings as Josh Bowler continues his unplayable form in cruel late defeat to Bournemouth

A Siriki Dembele goal deep into stoppage-time condemned Blackpool to a cruel and undeserved defeat to high-flying Bournemouth yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 9:21 am
Updated Sunday, 13th February 2022, 9:40 am

Here's how Pool's players rated...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made two or three excellent stops, including the penalty. Unlucky to be beaten by a scuffed effort for the cruel late winner.

Photo Sales

2. Jordan Gabriel - 9/10

Absolutely outstanding from start to finish. Harshly penalised for the penalty but supported Josh Bowler so well down the right.

Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Dealt well with the dangerous Dominic Solanke before hobbling off with another injury on the hour mark. Big blow with Keogh already out.

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10

Kept things nice and simple. Caused Bournemouth some problems with his long raking crossfield balls too.

Photo Sales
Josh BowlerBlackpoolBournemouthSiriki Dembele
Next Page
Page 1 of 4