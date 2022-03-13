Eights across the board: Player ratings as Blackpool see off Swansea City to win for the third game in a row

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made a big save at a key stage late in the game. Punched well and always quick to get off his line to clear danger.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 8/10
Exceptional on the right of the back three. Composed on the ball and threw his body on the line to block.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
A little nervy early on, but otherwise faultless. Even played his part for the winning goal blocking off two players.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: James Husband - 8/10
Wasn’t due to start, but he looked like he had never been away. Always on the front foot and looking to win the ball.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth