Player ratings as Blackpool kick off the New Year with crucial Hull City win

Here's how Pool's players rated...
1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Dan Grimshaw - 9/10
Two frankly ridiculous late saves secured the win, having earlier made at least three other big stops.
2. Dujon Sterling - 8/10
Solid as a rock defensively and gave absolutely nothing away, especially in the second-half. Crossing was better too.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
A couple of hairy moments late on but otherwise excellent once again. Made a number of vital interceptions.
4. Richard Keogh - 7/10
Had his hands full with Josh Magennis, but dealt with him well. Coped well aerially, winning his fair share of headers.