Gary Madine's first-half spot kick was the difference

Player ratings as Blackpool kick off the New Year with crucial Hull City win

Blackpool got 2022 off to a winning start yesterday thanks to Gary Madine’s penalty in a hard-earned victory against Hull City.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated...

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Dan Grimshaw - 9/10

Two frankly ridiculous late saves secured the win, having earlier made at least three other big stops.

2. Dujon Sterling - 8/10

Solid as a rock defensively and gave absolutely nothing away, especially in the second-half. Crossing was better too.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

A couple of hairy moments late on but otherwise excellent once again. Made a number of vital interceptions.

4. Richard Keogh - 7/10

Had his hands full with Josh Magennis, but dealt with him well. Coped well aerially, winning his fair share of headers.

