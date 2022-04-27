Player ratings as Blackpool cruise past already-relegated Barnsley

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Distribution was a bit hit and miss but made a couple of good saves at important stages of the game.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 7/10
Solid and reliable as ever, if a little unspectacular. Didn’t offer quite as much as Husband going forward.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Oozed class throughout and barely broke sweat. An aerial threat in both boxes and helped set up Casey’s goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Ollie Casey - 8/10
Stabbed home his first Blackpool goal on a rare start. Looked composed on the ball and made a vital last-ditch tackle.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth