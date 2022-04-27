Charlie Kirk celebrates with Ollie Casey

Player ratings as Blackpool cruise past already-relegated Barnsley

Blackpool cruised past already-relegated Barnsley thanks to goals from Owen Dale and Oliver Casey.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 8:00 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Distribution was a bit hit and miss but made a couple of good saves at important stages of the game.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Solid and reliable as ever, if a little unspectacular. Didn’t offer quite as much as Husband going forward.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Oozed class throughout and barely broke sweat. An aerial threat in both boxes and helped set up Casey’s goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Ollie Casey - 8/10

Stabbed home his first Blackpool goal on a rare start. Looked composed on the ball and made a vital last-ditch tackle.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Player ratingsBlackpoolBarnsley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4