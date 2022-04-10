Player ratings as Blackpool are unlucky not to beat Blackburn Rovers

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Made a couple of routine stops but was caught under a couple of corners on his first start since December.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
Excellent on his return from a six-week lay-off. Looked comfortable out there both in attack and at the back.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Forced the ball over the line for Pool’s deserved equaliser and his fourth of the season. So often last line of defence.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10
Lost flight of the ball for Blackburn’s goal but otherwise solid back in the starting line-up. Fired wide early on.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth