Marvin Ekpiteta equalised for the Seasiders, giving them a point which was the least they deserved

Player ratings as Blackpool are unlucky not to beat Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool delivered a much improved performance yesterday to draw 1-1 with Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 9:35 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Made a couple of routine stops but was caught under a couple of corners on his first start since December.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

Excellent on his return from a six-week lay-off. Looked comfortable out there both in attack and at the back.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Forced the ball over the line for Pool’s deserved equaliser and his fourth of the season. So often last line of defence.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10

Lost flight of the ball for Blackburn’s goal but otherwise solid back in the starting line-up. Fired wide early on.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

