Blackpool fought back from two goals down to draw yesterday

Player ratings: AFC Bournemouth v Blackpool

Blackpool’s players picked up a second away point of the season after overturning a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

By Gavin Browne
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:45 pm

Here’s how the Blackpool players rated at the Vitality Stadium:

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Vital saves from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke protected Blackpool’s point.

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Continues to do a job for Blackpool on the right.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Strong at the back on Championship bow, some timely tackles and almost scored in the first half.

4. James Husband - 7/10

Pulled a goal back when reacting smartly to a free-kick. Perfectly-timed tackle to deny Solanke hat-trick chance.

