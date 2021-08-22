Player ratings: AFC Bournemouth v Blackpool

Here’s how the Blackpool players rated at the Vitality Stadium:
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Vital saves from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke protected Blackpool’s point.
Photo: All photos: Rob Newell/CameraSport
2. Callum Connolly - 6/10
Continues to do a job for Blackpool on the right.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Strong at the back on Championship bow, some timely tackles and almost scored in the first half.
4. James Husband - 7/10
Pulled a goal back when reacting smartly to a free-kick. Perfectly-timed tackle to deny Solanke hat-trick chance.