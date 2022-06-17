Picture gallery from Michael Appleton's unveiling as Blackpool's new head coach

The 46-year-old spoke to selected members of the press at Bloomfield Road following his appointment on a four-year deal.
Appleton, who returns to the Fylde coast for a second spell, replaces Neil Critchley, who left at the start of June to become Steven Gerrard’s new assistant at Aston Villa.
Check out our gallery of pictures from today’s unveiling...
Appleton was unveiled as Blackpool's new head coach at Bloomfield Road today
Photo: Daniel Martino
