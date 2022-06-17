Michael Appleton is the new head coach of Blackpool FC

Picture gallery from Michael Appleton's unveiling as Blackpool's new head coach

Michael Appleton was unveiled as Blackpool’s new head coach today.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:06 pm

The 46-year-old spoke to selected members of the press at Bloomfield Road following his appointment on a four-year deal.

Appleton, who returns to the Fylde coast for a second spell, replaces Neil Critchley, who left at the start of June to become Steven Gerrard’s new assistant at Aston Villa.

Check out our gallery of pictures from today’s unveiling...

Appleton was unveiled as Blackpool's new head coach at Bloomfield Road today

Appleton was unveiled as Blackpool's new head coach at Bloomfield Road today

Appleton was unveiled as the club's new head coach at Bloomfield Road today

Appleton was unveiled as the club's new head coach at Bloomfield Road today

