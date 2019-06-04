Blackpool FC made their big announcement at the top of the Tower on Monday morning. Picture: Neil Cross

Picture gallery from Blackpool FC's ground-breaking sponsorship announcement at the Tower

Yesterday Blackpool FC announced a ground-breaking sponsorship deal with the Town Council at the Tower.

Take a look through our gallery of pictures from Monday's event:

The BFC flags flies proudly on top of the Tower. Picture: Neil Cross
Alan Cavill from Blackpool Council speaks to the invited guests. Picture: Neil Cross
Executive director Ben Hatton makes the big announcement. Picture: Neil Cross
The sponsors that will adorn the front of Blackpool's shirts next season are revealed. Picture: Neil Cross
