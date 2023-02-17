Photo gallery: How Blackpool are expected to line-up against Stoke City as Arsenal loanee misses out

After a quick turnaround, Blackpool return to home turf this weekend when they host Stoke City at Bloomfield Road.
Fans will be hoping this will finally be the day where the Seasiders end their miserable 14-game winless run, a streak that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the Championship.
Charlie Patino became the latest player to join the lengthy absentee list after being shown a red card during the midweek defeat to Swansea.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Alex Neil’s side...
If the Seasiders are to stay up, they need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible
2. GK - Chris Maxwell
Despite an indifferent display against Swansea, you'd expect McCarthy to stick with Maxwell in goal.
3. RB - Andy Lyons
He's now got competition from the returning Jordan Gabriel, but Lyons should retain his place.
4. CB - Callum Connolly
He could be an option in midfield, but I'd be surprised if McCarthy moves him from the centre of defence.
