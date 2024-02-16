News you can trust since 1873
Peterborough United v Blackpool injury and team news - one out and five doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Peterborough United v Blackpool in the EFL League One - including updates on Callum Connolly and Jordan Rhodes.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

Blackpool hope to get their season back on track as they travel to London Road to face play-off rivals Peterborough United in the EFL League One.

The Seasiders suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday and that was a big blow to their play-off hopes. They are eight points off of sixth and the teams above them have games in hand, so they can only take points off of their rivals now and hope for a slip-up.

Peterborough were due to face Port Vale on Tuesday but their pitch was deemed unplayable after the rain affected their surface. It gave Darren Ferguson's side the opportunity to have some players rest after nursing knocks and niggles in previous matches. Ferguson himself is an absentee this weekend as he picked up two yellow cards which means that he will have to watch from the stands.

This is the first of two consecutive meetings between the two sides. Blackpool and Posh will do battle at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy with a Wembley Stadium final at stake. The home boss admitted that the league is the priority and he will want to get his side out of the rot they're in.

Peterborough have lost their last three league matches and have failed to win in their last four. Blackpool have a similar record, losing two and drawing two. A win for Blackpool would see them overtake Leyton Orient should the O's drop points and it would narrow the gap on to Peterborough to six points.

Will Peterborough benefit from having a week's rest with no game in between? Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Missed the last two games and before that he had been an unused substitute three times.

1. Callum Connolly - doubt

Missed the last two games and before that he had been an unused substitute three times. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Neil Critchley said on February 16: "Callum suffered a back spasms at the end of training last week- he’s improved with treatment in the last few days and has done some training, so he’s getting closer."

2. Callum Connolly - doubt (continued)

Neil Critchley said on February 16: "Callum suffered a back spasms at the end of training last week- he’s improved with treatment in the last few days and has done some training, so he’s getting closer." Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Hasn't played since the end of December. Suffered an injury against Port Vale. He's been taking part in light training as he works towards a return.

3. Jake Beesley - doubt

Hasn't played since the end of December. Suffered an injury against Port Vale. He's been taking part in light training as he works towards a return. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Neil Critchley said on February 16: “I’ll make a decision with the staff on Jake for this weekend. He would give us a different type of option at the top end of the pitch, and he was in good form before he got injured. He’s in good spirits, and having him available again would be an added bonus."

4. Jake Beesley - doubt (continued)

Neil Critchley said on February 16: “I’ll make a decision with the staff on Jake for this weekend. He would give us a different type of option at the top end of the pitch, and he was in good form before he got injured. He’s in good spirits, and having him available again would be an added bonus." Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Hasn't played since the end of January after suffering a rib injury against Charlton. Blackpool have struggled up top in his absence.

5. Jordan Rhodes - out

Hasn't played since the end of January after suffering a rib injury against Charlton. Blackpool have struggled up top in his absence. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Neil Critchley said on February 16: "Jordan Rhodes has been doing a little bit of work on the grass running, but won’t be available this weekend. "It was good to see to him back but we’re just taking it day by day and seeing how his pain management is. We’ll try to get him involved as quickly as he feel comfortable with.”

6. Jordan Rhodes - out (continued)

Neil Critchley said on February 16: "Jordan Rhodes has been doing a little bit of work on the grass running, but won’t be available this weekend. "It was good to see to him back but we’re just taking it day by day and seeing how his pain management is. We’ll try to get him involved as quickly as he feel comfortable with.” Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

