Peterborough United's Callum Cooke looking forward to Blackpool reunion

Peterborough United midfielder Callum Cooke admits he's had one eye on this weekend's fixture against his former club Blackpool for a while.

Cooke, who signed for table-topping Peterborough on a free transfer during the summer, spent last season on loan with the Seasiders, scoring twice in 34 appearances.

The 21-year-old, who scored his first goal for the Posh in last weekend's 4-2 win at Gillingham, admits he had a mixed time of it at Bloomfield Road.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It was an up and down loan spell for me there last season. I played a lot of games which was good though.

"I’ve had my eye on the fixture for a while.

"I will remain professional though and if I get the opportunity I hope I can score another goal.

“It was a big moment for me at Gillingham. It’s been frustrating for me after picking up a knock early in the season, but I was absolutely buzzing to score my first Posh goal.

“We’ve broken on teams really well this season. Opponents have really struggled to live with us and that was the case last Saturday as we overcame a daft 10-minute spell to win convincingly again.

“The lads have been brilliant away from home, but we now need to start performing like that at home.

“We have to build on the Gillingham result by beating Blackpool and that would set us up for a big game at Sunderland next Tuesday.

“We aren’t looking at the table too much. We’re just trying to beat whoever is put in front of us, but we are confident we have the ability to beat anyone on our day. It’s onwards and, hopefully upwards, for us from now on.”