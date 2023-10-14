News you can trust since 1873
‘Performance of the season. Absolutely brilliant’ - The Blackpool verdict following 3-0 win against Stevenage

Bloomfield Road was treated to an eye-catching display from the Seasiders against Stevenage

By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:23 BST
Neil Critchley celebrates his side’s 3-0 win against StevenageNeil Critchley celebrates his side’s 3-0 win against Stevenage
Neil Critchley celebrates his side’s 3-0 win against Stevenage

Blackpool fans have every reason to be in good spirits tonight after they witnessed the Seasiders arguably produce their best performance of the season against Stevenge.

Neil Critchley’s side proved too hot to handle for Steve Evans’ side as they moved to within a point of the play-off places thanks to goals from Jordan Rhodes, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton.

Dale’s goal proved particularly pleasing given his recent troubles off the pitch. And he was in many fans’ thoughts as they took to social media to celebrate the securing of three valuable league points.

Here’s what supporters on x, formerly Twitter, have been saying since the final whistle blew at Bloomfield Road.

@Connor_hodgson: ‘What a great win. A fantastic performance from the front to the back. Absolutely delighted that Owen Dale scored. Onto Saturday against Oxford United.’

@ragnorkhan27: Great performance, every player was outstanding.

@nocontextpool: ‘This feels like the performance where things started to click, played some fantastic stuff. Dougall fantastic today. These aren’t no pushovers given their start but we’ve made them look below average at best. Casey, Hubby & Pennington class again, CJ causing havoc.

@TheRealAlderado: Fantastic win. Get in!

@ScottWaite: Performance of the season so far that. Every player was outstanding today.

@HereLiesJeff: Class performance from the lads today. Everyone played well.

@lotts10: So happy for @owenoddale10 to get on the scoresheet today, what a professional under the most heartbreaking of circumstances #UTMP

@BeeTheIrken: Cannot fault them today to a man! Absolutely brilliant. So made up for Dale. And long may CJ, Rhodes and Casey wear tangerine.

@pwhittlestone: Absolutely what was needed what a win…can’t get it in my head how Stevenage are where they are in the league .

@MatthewOakley: Class today. Easy as you like.

