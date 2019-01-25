Paul Stewart column: The truth behind the Blackpool FC takeover story

I am using my column this week to clarify my position regarding the news that leaked out last week.

As I’m sure everyone knows, I – like many other fans – have abstained from attending any matches at Bloomfield Road.

I have done this in support of the fans who have demonstrated and petitioned against the current owners of the club.

I can confirm that a consortium has approached me with a view to acquiring the club, and for the avoidance of doubt, this consortium does not involve anyone from Blackpool or the Fylde coast, which has been suggested to me in various conversations over the past week.

I would also like to make very clear that the consortium, who have released a statement this week via the Press Association , have no appetite to negotiate with the Oystons or anyone connected with them.

If any takeover can be achieved this will be discussed via Mr Belokon and/or his associates.

Charter House Corporate Partners, who are London-based, have brokered deals involving Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth among others.

Everyone is acutely aware of the upcoming court hearing and we have no desire to stall any applications that are to be considered in three weeks’ time; therefore any suggestions that this might happen are without foundation.

I also would like to confirm that I am in constant dialogue with Christine Seddon from Blackpool Supporters Trust.

I understand that they have worked tirelessly to depose the current owners. I am fully supportive of what they have achieved thus far and I will also keep the Trust informed of any developments.

It’s important supporters understand anything I am looking to do is in the best interests of Blackpool FC.

I have no ulterior motive. I first came and played at Squires Gate at 10 years of age. I enjoyed 11 years at the club from 10-21, after which I moved to Manchester City.

I have lived in the town for more than 35 years and class Blackpool as my home town; in no way do I want to inhibit the process that is looking inevitable.

However, I would like to state that, should the court-appointed receiver be installed in three weeks, then we have to be prepared for a 12-point deduction and possible relegation to League Two.

This is a distinct danger and I have had clarification of this, so we should consider this when the application has been granted but, if this could be avoided, then surely all attempts should be explored.

The consortium that would be funding the deal are experts in the football arena.

I am confident that if we can work with Mr Belokon, then we can bring the fans and community together, give them their club back and secure the long-term future of Blackpool FC.

However, with the likelihood of a court-appointed receiver being appointed in three weeks, the process of buying the club will be more difficult and there will likely be a number of interested parties that will want to acquire the club for its assets.

This may not be in the best interest of the club and its fans and certainly won’t help the manger and players who have done remarkably well considering the circumstances.

Furthermore the acquisition will become a lottery.

It would be fantastic if I receive the backing from the supporters in my bid to secure the purchase of Blackpool FC, as I can assure you that I have the best interests of the club at heart.