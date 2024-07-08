Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have signed former Portsmouth midfielder Lee Evans on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road as a free agent following the conclusion of his short-term contract with the League One champions.

Despite only featuring four times during his recent spell at Fratton Park, Pompey boss John Mousinho spoke highly of the influence the midfielder had following his arrival at the beginning of March.

“I think, to be honest, and I don’t want to speak for Lee, but it felt pretty good both ways for Portsmouth to bring in a player of Lee’s stature who’d been promoted out of this league last year,” he told The News back in April.

“To get Lee back involved in football was the most important thing, and you can tell he’s got a massive enthusiasm for the game - and it’s brilliant having him around.

“To be honest, our plan with Lee all along was if he could affect a single game between now and the end of the season, he was well worth bringing in.

“It turns out if we hadn’t played Lee for a minute he would have really positively affected the squad, because he’s such a good character and experienced head to have around the place.

“Thankfully, we’ve been able to call upon him and he’s done a magnificent job. So we’re just really pleased he’s got himself back on the pitch - and he’s made a really positive impact.

“He’s a calm, experienced head and he knows that position really well. It’s not something he has to adjust to, not just the position but the way we play and what we expect of our two sixes.

“Lee fitted into that brilliantly at the weekend and is a very technical player, positionally where he needs to be on and off the ball. He’s physical enough as well, so we’re really pleased to have him in the fold.”

Prior to his move to Pompey, Evans had spent two-and-a-half years with Ipswich Town, and was a key man during the early stages of Kieran McKenna’s tenure in charge of the Blues.

His time at Portman Road was hindered by repeat knee injuries, with surgery required back in October to rectify the issue.

He departed the Suffolk outfit back in January after his contract was mutually terminated, with McKenna giving him a glowing reference.

“He’s a terrific player, a terrific professional, he’s missed a lot of games through injury,” he told Suffolk News.

“We hope now that the issue is fully resolved because he’s had the surgery.

“I think hopefully he’ll get a few games in before the end of the season and whoever takes him will be getting a very, very good football player, hopefully now free of injury, a fantastic character and hopefully now set up for some really good years ahead.”

Evans’ career started with Newport County, before being snapped up by Wolverhampton Wanderers, making 67 appearances during his time at Molineux between 2013 and 2017.

Following a season with Sheffield United, he made the permanent move to Wigan Athletic in 2019, after previously enjoying two successful loan spells at the Brick Community Stadium.