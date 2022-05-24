Blackpool were famously relegated on a record high points tally in 2011

Painful reading! Where Blackpool's 2010/11 Premier League points tally would have seen them finish in following 11 seasons

Blackpool were famously relegated from the Premier League in 2011 despite amassing a total of 39 points - a tally that would normally keep you up.

That points total would certainly have kept the Seasiders up in the top tier this season, with Burnley finishing third from bottom on just 35 points.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look back at the last 12 Premier League seasons since the Seasiders lit up the top division to see where 39 points would normally see you finish.

Here’s the results…

1. 2010/11 - Down

Blackpool finished in 19th on 39 points, one point from safety.

2. 2011/12 - Safe

39 points would have seen you finish 16th, three points clear of safety. Bolton (36), Blackburn (31) and Wolves (25) were the three sides to go down.

3. 2012/13 - Safe

39 points would have seen you finish 17th, three points clear of the bottom three. Wigan (36), Reading (28) and QPR (25) were the three sides to drop.

4. 2013/14 - Safe

39 points would have seen you finish as high as 14th, six points clear of safety. Norwich (33), Fulham (32) and Cardiff (30) all dropped down.

