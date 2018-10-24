Oyston/Belokon saga: Blackpool FC owner warned to stop disobeying court orders in latest hearing

Blackpool Football Club owner Owen Oyston has been warned by the High Court to pay up his remaining £25m debt and stop disobeying court orders.

The threat emerges as the first anniversary approaches of a judge's ruling that the Oyston family had "illegitimately stripped" the club of millions of pounds.

Owen Oyston was ordered to pay £31.27m to former club director Valeri Belokon, a Latvian millionaire, after a trial last November.

At the latest hearing today at London’s High Court the same judge, Mr Justice Marcus Smith ruled in favour of Mr Belokon’s company VB Football Assets’ (VBVA) application and held that it was now time to "buttress" the court's decisions with a penal notice.

About 30 Blackpool supporters were in court to hear what happened in the latest round of the long-running saga.

Oyston was not present but it is understood Jonathan Disley was in attendance.

The court was told that Oyston has failed to hand over documentation of some properties and shares he owns to Belokon's solicitors so that they can be sold to realise cash to settle the debt.

Those charging orders were made on June 22 this year and he had until July 5 to comply.

The judge said Mr Oyston had said in a statement "he doesn't wish to be obstructive and there's a lot going on".

The judge continued: "He says he has been focusing on obtaining finance to discharge the entirety of the judgment debt and he is sorry if he has not given sufficient attention to other details.

"So the point is that he has been distracted by other matters going on and I have some sympathy with that. There is clearly a lot going on.

"But to my mind that underlines the importance of the application (today’s hearing), which is to fortify the orders already made with a penal notice so as to ensure compliance."

The judge added: "I am persuaded that the requests made by VBFA, while perhaps not necessarily necessary, are required to facilitate the sale.

“Therefore, because the requests have been made and because they have not been complied with it seems to me that the orders I have made in the past for sale and freezing [of assets] ought to be buttressed by a penal notice."

He said a court expected its orders to be obeyed and added that a penal notice "enables other certain consequences to be triggered if there is continued disobedience."

This penal notice is subject to two qualifications. Oyston has to explain in an affidavit why he cannot provide the documentation or material or what has become of it and he can set out why he says the material is not necessary.

No date has yet been inserted into the penal notice, but court officials said after the hearing that they usually take effect 14 days after they are made.

Oyston is required to provide the documentation, such as title deeds and share certificates - including the 1,604,694 he owns in Blackpool FC (Properties) Ltd and 500 in Closelinlk Ltd - or be in contempt of court.

Failure to comply with the order would render him liable to contempt proceedings under which he could be jailed, fined or face seizure of his assets.

Justice Marcus Smith raised the idea of appointing a court receiver but Belokon's lawyers only confirmed it would be "discussed".

The judge also ordered Oyston to pay £42,000 costs on account for today's hearing.

It was revealed that Oyston was paying his own defence QC £20,000 to represent him at today’s 90 minute hearing.