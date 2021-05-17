LiveOxford United v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from League One play-off semi-final first leg

Blackpool make the trip to the Kassam Stadium this evening to take on Oxford United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final (6pm kick-off).

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 8:00 pm
Blackpool will be hoping to take a lead into the second leg later this week

Follow our live blog for regular updates...

Oxford United v Blackpool play-off semi-final LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:54

  • FT: Oxford 0-3 Blackpool
  • Seasiders head to the Kassam for the first leg of their play-off semi-final
  • Clash kicks off at the earlier time of 6pm, with around 4,000 fans expected to attend
  • Second leg takes place at Bloomfield Road on Friday (7.45pm kick-off)
Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:54

FULL TIME

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:49

90 - Stoppage time

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:41

What a break!

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:40

81 - Another change

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:33

75 - Double change

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:32

74 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!! (0-3)

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:22

64 - Inviting pressure

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:20

61 - Oxford chance

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:17

58 - So close to a third

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:11

53 - Forced into a change

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:11

52 - What a save

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:08

50 - Almost a third

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 19:02

We’re back underway

Oxford’s Matty Taylor gets the game restarted. Another big 45 minutes coming up...

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 18:48

HALF TIME

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 18:46

45 - Yellow

