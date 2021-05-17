LiveOxford United v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from League One play-off semi-final first leg
Blackpool make the trip to the Kassam Stadium this evening to take on Oxford United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final (6pm kick-off).
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:00 pm
Follow our live blog for regular updates...
Oxford United v Blackpool play-off semi-final LIVE
- FT: Oxford 0-3 Blackpool
- Seasiders head to the Kassam for the first leg of their play-off semi-final
- Clash kicks off at the earlier time of 6pm, with around 4,000 fans expected to attend
- Second leg takes place at Bloomfield Road on Friday (7.45pm kick-off)
FULL TIME
90 - Stoppage time
What a break!
81 - Another change
75 - Double change
74 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!! (0-3)
64 - Inviting pressure
61 - Oxford chance
58 - So close to a third
53 - Forced into a change
52 - What a save
50 - Almost a third
We’re back underway
Oxford’s Matty Taylor gets the game restarted. Another big 45 minutes coming up...
HALF TIME
45 - Yellow
