Oxford United boss Karl Robinson.

“What a season – 74 points, that’s Oxford United back in the play-offs. I’m immensely proud of everybody.

“We’ve been at this for two years and we’re now a big force in League One. We can celebrate this, because finishing in the top six is a great achievement.

“For us to still be in this fight to get out of this league is quite incredible.

“We go into the play-offs nowhere near favourites. We were bottom of the league at the start of the season and in the relegation zone for three months, so it is an immensely proud moment for all of us.

“Last season we got into the play-offs through a phone call and that was hard but on this occasion we did it on the pitch. We are delighted and the best thing is that there will be fans back. We can’t wait.

“For us to get to the play-offs is way beyond our board’s expectations, our fans to a certain extent.