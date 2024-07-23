Oxford United target set for first pre-season minutes of the summer as Blackpool take on West Brom
So far this summer, the Seasiders first-team have been in action against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm and Cadiz CF in Spain as part of their pre-season training camp.
Wing-back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has missed both outings so far, but has been named among Neil Critchley’s substitutes for the outing against the Baggies.
There has been uncertainty around the future of the defender for a number of months, with Lincoln City initially said to be interested in his services towards the end of last season.
In recent times, Oxford United have emerged as a new contender for his services following their promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.
According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the U’s have lodged a new offer for the 25-year-old after being unsuccessful in their initial attempt.
Like the first bid, the report states Des Buckingham’s side have once again fallen short of the Seasiders’ valuation.
Lawrence-Gabriel remains firmly part of Blackpool’s pre-season preparations, with head coach Neil Critchley stating it was an important period for the defender after missing last summer’s schedule through injury.
The ex-Nottingham Forest youngster’s absence in the game against Fylde was due to a minor injury, while he missed the Cadiz game after returning to England early from the Andalusia camp due to a personal matter away from football.
Here is the full team for the friendly against West Brom: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Zac Ashworth, Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Jack Moore, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Dan Sassi, Alex Lankshear, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Ryan Finnigan, Jaden Jones, Jake Beesley, Ashley Fletcher, Tyler Hill, Jake Daniels.
