Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Oxford United target Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is not involved in Blackpool’s final pre-season outing away to Crewe Alexandra.

There’s been uncertainty concerning the wing-back’s future at Bloomfield Road throughout the summer so far.

Lincoln City were initially said to be interested in the 25-year-old’s services back in April, but in the last month Oxford United have expressed their interest.

Alan Nixon has previously reported that the U’s have had two bids rejected by the Seasiders, with their offers falling short of Blackpool’s valuation.

Lawrence-Gabriel missed the first few games of pre-season through a minor injury, but has picked up minutes in the recent friendlies against Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers.

Meanwhile, he was also part of the Seasiders’ media day on Thursday ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Discussing the defender’s situation after the game against the Black Cats, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “Nothing has changed, Jordan is our player. He’s fine, we saw him play today. He missed a little bit of training with muscle soreness and tightness.

“This pre-season is really important for him, he needs to build his minutes and build his fitness, and starting against Sunderland was a step forward for him. I was delighted to see him on the pitch.”

Blackpool are also without Albie Morgan for this afternoon’s game against Crewe at the Mornflake Stadium.

The midfielder missed both the games against Accrington Stanley and Tranmere on Tuesday due to a quad problem.

Here’s the Blackpool starting XI to take on Crewe: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman, Dan Sassi, Zac Ashworth, Jack Moore, Ryan Finnigan, Rob Apter, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley.