Oxford United midfielder pokes fun at Blackpool following visit to Bloomfield Road
The 27-year-old was set to join the Seasiders back in 2022, and had even reportedly travelled up to North West after agreeing terms with club, before making a dramatic U-turn which saw him sign a new deal at the Kassam Stadium instead.
In the early stages of the weekend’s 1-1 draw, the home fans were quick to boo Brannagan when he went to take a corner. In response, the ex-Liverpool youth player celebrated the U’s equaliser in front of the Blackpool faithful, with Mark Harris’ strike cancelling out Matthew Pennington’s opener.
Taking to social media after the game, he shared a photo of himself in front of the North Stand and wrote: “Yes Mark Harris on fire. Thanks for the support yesterday top draw, and thanks for the lovely welcome guys.”
Following the draw, Oxford remain five points ahead of the Seasiders in the League One table, but are without a victory in their last five outings. Meanwhile, Neil Critchley’s side have only managed two points from their last three games, and will be hoping to return to winning ways on Tuesday night against Cheltenham Town.