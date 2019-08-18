Oxford performance displays Blackpool's lack of squad depth, says Simon Grayson

Blackpool's lacklustre display in Saturday's hard-earned 2-1 win against Oxford United highlighted the team's lack of depth, according to manager Simon Grayson.

READ MORE: The Gazette's take on Blackpool's hard-earned 2-1 win against Oxford



The Seasiders were without the injured Jay Spearing and Joe Nuttall, while James Husband served the second of his three-match suspension.

Matty Virtue and Mark Howard also remained sidelined.

Nick Anderton moved to left wing-back while Rocky Bushiri kept his place in the back three, while Ollie Turton stood in for Spearing alongside Jordan Thompson in midfield.

It made for a disjointed performance from Blackpool, who were fortunate to hold on for their third consecutive league win thanks to goals from Ryan Edwards and Armand Gnanduillet.

When asked if the display highlighted Pool's lack of depth, something Grayson has already alluded to this season, the Pool boss told The Gazette: “Probably.

"I would have liked to have made a couple of other changes, as was the case on Tuesday night against Macclesfield, which is what I would have done had I thought we had a bit more strength in depth.

“It’s something we’re looking at and it’s something we’re going to approach. We’ve still got a couple of weeks to be able to do that.”