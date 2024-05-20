Owen Dale reveals driving force behind Blackpool exit- as he reaches target with Oxford United
The attacker swapped Bloomfield Road for the Kassam Stadium back in February, with the move certainly working out for the Crewe academy product. A brace from Josh Murphy at Wembley helped the U’s to a 2-0 League One play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, while the Seasiders’ campaign came to an end in April after they missed out on a place in the top six all together.
Dale, who has featured 18 times for Des Buckingham’s side since his Deadline Day move, states he always had confidence in the ambitions of the Oxfordshire club.
Speaking to the Oxford Mail, he said: “This is exactly what I came here for. They told me what they wanted to achieve, and I was fully behind it.
“As soon as I got in, I saw the quality of the group. I know we had a tough spell, but the work ethic of this group and the never say die attitude of this group, I’m just over the moon that we got it over the line for the fans, the club, and the boys.
“They thoroughly deserve it, and it’s been an amazing season.”
