Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
Blackpool failed to pick up back-to-back wins at the weekend as they were defeated by Stoke City at the bet65 Stadium.
The Seasiders had narrowly beaten Reading on the opening day thanks to an early goal from Callum Connolly, however they were unable to make it two unbeaten.
With three points under their belt, the Seasiders will host Swansea City this weekend.
They have enjoyed a stellar record against the Welsh club in recent history - going unbeaten since a 3-2 defeat in 2005.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. League One club favourites to sign Swansea City youngster
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly leading the race to sign Swansea City's Kyle Joseph on loan this summer. Oxford United are also thought to be keen on the 20-year-old forward. (Wales Online)
2. Stoke City monitoring League One Young Player of the Year
Stoke City have had scouts watching Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane this season and will look to try and lure him to the bet365 Stadium. The 21-year-old was named the EFL League One Young Player of the Year and also Fleetwood's Supporters' Player of the Year last season. (Alan Nixon - The Sun)
3. Huddersfield Town nearing deal for non-league defender
Huddersfield Town are closing in on a deal for Halifax Town centre-back, Jesse Debrah. It is thought that a fee of around £200,000 will be agreed in the coming days. (Football League World)
4. Black Cats suffer blow in pursuit of forward
Sunderland could miss out on signing Nathan Broadhead this summer, with the Everton striker reportedly leaning towards joining Wigan Athletic. The Latics may have the advantage due to being a lot closer to home for the 24-year-old. (Michael Walker - The Athletic)