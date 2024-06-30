Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Critchley says Blackpool can be positive about the progress they made last season.

The Seasiders head coach, who had previously guided the club to the Championship during his first spell in charge, returned to Bloomfield Road last summer 12 months on from his initial departure to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

It proved to be a mixed campaign for Blackpool, who finished eighth in League One, with a defeat away to Reading on the final day costing them a place in the play-offs.

Despite the season finishing in disappointment, Critchley states progress was made following the club’s relegation from the Championship.

“It was very marginal when you compare when we got promoted out of League One to last season - the records were very similar,” he said in an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire.

“We weren’t far away last year. After the season prior to that where there was a lot of change and a lot of disappointment after relegation, we can be really positive about how we worked.

“You’ve got to build belief and trust into a group of players that have suffered relegation, and that takes some time.

“Our aim this season is obviously to become better - having a clearer identity, learning and growing from last year, there’s definitely some things we need to improve on. My aim is to improve the players and improve the team.

“We want to win more games of football, lose less games, score more goals and concede less goals - if you do that then we know we’ll stand a chance.

“Our ambition is quite simple, we want to be the best club we can be on and off the pitch. We want to be better than last season, that’s always our aim.