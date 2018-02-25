OPPOSITION VIEW: Pompey didn't do enough going forward - Jackett

Kenny Jackett was disappointed with how his Portsmouth side lacked any sort of attacking threat in their 2-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Pompey struggled to create clear-cut chances and had to wait until the first minute of second half stoppage time to create their first shot on target.

Nathan Delfouneso battling with Pompey defender Christian Burgess, whose mistake led to Blackpool's opener

Dion Donohue's tame effort was easily claimed by Pool keeper Joe Lumley and led to sarcastic cheers from the home faithful, who sang "we've had a shot".

READ MORE: Portsmouth 0-2 Blackpool: Five things we learned



Blackpool eventually came out fairly comfortable winners thanks to goals from Kyle Vassell and Clark Robertson either side of half time.

Defensive mistakes proved costly for the home side - but Jackett was frustrated by his side's firepower in the final third.

He said: "The goals were poor to concede but I'm more frustrated about us as an attacking force.

"Christian (Burgess) elected to take the ball on his chest and through that touch, I presume, has played Vassell onside.

"The second goal was a little bit of a hashed clearance, but, even so, Robertson is still clear on the far post.

"It was a defensive display from Blackpool where they made fewer mistakes than us.

"The overriding frustration, though, is what we did with the ball and going forward. We didn't do enough."