Opinion: Is QPR dismantling the moment that will turn around Blackpool’s fortunes?

Blackpool had only scored three times in their last seven games heading into this must-win encounter, so if anyone says they saw this dismantling happening, they’re lying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remarkably, Mick McCarthy’s side took just 15 minutes to match that total in a crazy and blistering start to the game.

What was most pleasing, aside from the emphatic nature of the scoreline, was the intent the Seasiders showed right from the off.

Inside 40 seconds CJ Hamilton was played in behind down the left and his cutback caused havoc inside the box. Morgan Rogers was denied from close range before Andy Lyons’ follow-up struck the arm of a QPR defender. Penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where Jerry Yates showed his true character. Without a goal in his last 19 league games, and with Saturday’s glaring miss at Bristol City still imprinted on his mind, Yates could easily have passed the ball over to one of his teammates, but there was absolutely no chance that was going to happen.

Yates immediately snatched the ball before dispatching his spot kick with aplomb, sending it hurtling into the top corner like an arrow.

Yes, you're not dreaming, it really did happen...

Pool, with the backing of a raucous atmosphere burning their ears, smelled blood. One instantly became two and two became three as Andy Lyons and Curtis Nelson got in on the act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy’s side were certainly helped by some kamikaze QPR defending and goalkeeping, but you’ve still got to take advantage and they did exactly that. Clinically, too.

A perfect night

It just felt like one of those nights where everything went Blackpool’s way. Even the referee was being kind to the hosts and it’s not often we’ve been able to say that this season, is it?

Jerry Yates set the tone with his emphatic early penalty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders could easily have sat back and preserved their lead but they had no intention of doing that.

A fourth was added later in the first-half with a real feelgood moment as Jordan Thorniley registered the first goal of his professional career.

QPR pulled one back just before the break through Chris Martin, which could have set up a nervy second-half. But Blackpool came out on the front foot again, Lyons bagging his second after just three minutes before substitute Kenny Dougall put the icing on the cake towards the end.

All in all, this was a perfect night. Blackpool couldn’t have dreamed of a better outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Nelson and Andy Lyons also got in on the act, the latter bagging himself a brace

Heading into this fixture we’d all have taken a scrappy 1-0 win, like we witnessed against Stoke last month, any victory would have done. But to win in this manner has got to give them a real shot in the arm.

Turning point

This has to be the blueprint now. No-one is expecting Blackpool to win this emphatically every week but the manner of their performance has to be replicated, starting with Coventry on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve said all along the last thing that can be allowed to happen is the Seasiders going down with a whimper. A win like this has to be the turning point, there’s no other option.

Don’t underestimate the importance of goal difference as well. McCarthy had said in the lead-up to this game the gap to safety was virtually seven points, rather than six, given the disparity in goal difference to Cardiff. But that’s almost been completely wiped out in one fell swoop.

This can’t be a false dawn though. We all thought Blackpool had turned a corner with their 4-1 humbling of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup back in January, but they immediately resorted to type. The same can be said for the Stoke win in February.

Blackpool fans paid tribute to late supporter Tony Johnson on the 55th minute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes no sense that Blackpool can be so far off the pace, as they were at Ashton Gate on Saturday, and yet turn in such a positive performance like this.

McCarthy is right to call for consistency now. Performance levels can’t be allowed to drop.

There will be games where Blackpool show positive intent from the start as they did on this occasion but aren’t able to show that clinical touch in front of goal. Not everything will turn to gold, after all. But that’s fine, at least have a go.

That’s what we’ve all been crying out for in recent months and we finally got to see it in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excellent from back to front

It feels unfair to pick out individuals after what was a stunning team display on Tuesday night, but Lyons was the pick of the bunch with his brace. That’s now three goals in his first nine league games in tangerine.

Elsewhere, CJ Hamilton was a constant menace, terrorising the QPR full-back to such an extent Gareth Ainsworth moved him to the other side of the pitch after just 20 minutes.

Lewis Fiorini also made a huge difference on his return to the side, controlling the tempo from the middle of the park and bringing quality and composure on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Seasiders were excellent from back to front, everyone played their part.

Such was Blackpool’s heavy lead, McCarthy was even given the luxury of bringing off Yates, his only fit striker, while also handing action to the returning Keshi Anderson, who was given a rousing reception on his first appearance since November.

The home faithful, who paid tribute to lifelong Seasider Tony Johnson in the 55th minute, releasing smoke bombs into the Fylde coast air, were treated to a rendition of the Great Escape at full-time while the players were serenaded off the field of play.

Back up this famous night with another three points against Coventry on Saturday, perhaps it could be time for Steve McQueen to get his motorbike running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad