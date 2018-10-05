OPINION: Fixture cancellations far from ideal for Blackpool, but could they work in their favour?

This week we heard news of the second postponement of a Blackpool away match, with the trip to Sunderland a week tomorrow falling foul of international call-ups.

The Seasiders enjoyed a richly deserved night off this week when their long trip to Gillingham, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was put back five weeks due to the pitch being relaid at Priestfield Stadium.

Meanwhile, the trip to the north-east to take on Sunderland has also been put back, with no new date yet confirmed.

While a weekend off is most welcome, could it lead to a loss of momentum for the Seasiders, who are, of course, unbeaten in their last 12 games?

Or could it, in fact, provide a priceless opportunity to recharge the batteries and get everyone back up to full fitness?

Only time will tell, but it’s far from an ideal situation as fixture congestion is likely to come into play further down the line.

This month does, however, present Pool with the chance to pick up some wins at home, something they’ve only managed twice so far in the league this season.

There are some winnable fixtures coming up, giving Pool the chance to keep themselves in the mix at the top end of the League One table.

Following tomorrow’s game against Rochdale at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool face a West Brom Under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

They will then face an 11-day gap until their next fixture, which will be a third straight home game, this time with AFC Wimbledon providing the opposition. The following Tuesday Scunthorpe United come to town.

It means Terry McPhillips’ men will face just one away fixture in the league in October, and that’s the short trip up the coast to Fleetwood Town.