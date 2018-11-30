OPINION: Blackpool must name their strongest team at Solihull Moors

Terry McPhillips held his hands up and admitted he made a mistake on Tuesday by making so many changes to his Blackpool team.

It was a mistake that proved costly, the Seasiders losing their five-game winning run with a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers – the first time Pool have been beaten at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Making four changes, two of them unforced, seemed a bizarre decision when the teams were announced. It seemed even stranger at full- time, especially leaving out Joe Dodoo, a striker who had scored four goals in his previous four games.

But Tuesday night has been and gone now. There’s no point going over old ground and hopefully the lesson has been learned.

The question now is how many more changes do you make for tonight’s FA Cup tie, which has taken on extra significance due to Tuesday night’s defeat?

You’d like to think Pool will go as strong as possible – after all, they have an eight-day break until their next fixture against Charlton Athletic.

Play like they did at Doncaster against Solihull tonight and there’s a good chance of a cup upset.

That’s exactly what they will be looking to avoid, especially with the game being live on BBC Two. Everyone knows the Beeb are in town to see one thing and that’s a famous Solihull win.

The fixture is strikingly similar to the test Blackpool faced in the first round at Boreham Wood last season, a clash they of lost 2-1. Boreham Wood were flying high in the National League at the time, just as Solihull are this year.

On that occasion, the cup shock was forgotten about two days later when Justice Marcus Smith made his judgment in the High Court.

Should the Seasiders again find themselves on the wrong end of a result against a non-league side, there will be no hiding place this time.