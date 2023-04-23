Opinion: Birmingham City win gives Blackpool a slim chance as Stephen Dobbie proves his credentials

The likelihood is that Blackpool will still be relegated, most supporters have already accepted their fate. Stephen Dobbie’s side have to pull off two miraculous victories against play-off chasing sides and hope results elsewhere all go in their favour. The chances of it happening remain slim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Seasiders are still in there with a chance, still slugging away in one desperate last-ditch bid to keep their heads above water.

Dobbie is certainly making an impression, recording a second win in just four games at the helm. Mick McCarthy only managed two wins in 14, which begs the inevitable question of what would have happened had the club acted sooner, but alas…

Getting the job done

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was far from a sterling display. Blackpool played far better against West Brom last week and came away empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dobbie’s side did what they had to and got the result, which is all that counts at this season-defining stage of the campaign.

Ian Poveda was handed an absolute gift to help Blackpool win the game

But in the interests of full transparency and disclosure, it’s only fair we describe Blackpool’s first-half display as exactly what it was: abject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the opening 15 to 20 minutes especially, the visitors looked so passive it was untrue. They couldn’t get to grips with Birmingham’s physicality and seemingly refused to compete, put a challenge in or get in amongst it. It was all very reminiscent of displays we’ve seen time and time again this season.

The Seasiders looked every inch a League One side and not even a good one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness, after Blackpool survived Birmingham’s early bombardment of crosses, it’s not like the home side were any great shakes either.

Poveda had the simple task of slotting home into an empty net

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, the game was of a real poor standard during the opening 45 minutes. The mood was flat on and off the pitch, so much so the atmosphere made it feel like a pre-season friendly.

The lacklustre nature of Blackpool’s first-half display was worrying given what is still at stake. Where was the urgency? Where was the intent?

Reaction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully we got an answer in the second-half because Dobbie’s side were much better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poveda celebrates his goal with Morgan Rogers, the man who teed it up for him

Morgan Rogers, in the absence of a recognised number nine once again, led the line superbly and caused Birmingham’s backline all sorts of problems.

But just as Blackpool were beginning to sustain their first spell of pressure, the inevitable almost happened when the hosts came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock not once, but twice in quick succession.

But thanks to the heroics of Dan Grimshaw and Jordan Thorniley, the Seasiders held firm as Grimshaw clawed a close-range effort away before Thorniley somehow managed to block the rebound on the goalline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But aside from that, John Eustace’s side very rarely threatened the Blackpool goal during the second period. In truth, they looked like another relatively limited Championship outfit.

All so avoidable

That’s been one of the main frustrations this term, it’s not like Blackpool have been outclassed by 23 other sides in the second tier. The standard, Burnley aside, hasn’t been particularly impressive.

Dobbie celebrates the win at full-time with Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Blackpool’s own decision making this season that has cost them, of that there can be doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a manager who selects the most talented players in a system that suits them seems very basic on the face of it, but it’s something that has been sorely missing this season.

You don’t need to be particularly impressive to stay up, just sticking to the fundamentals and being able to grind out results might have done it. Just look at the sides currently outside the bottom three – Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Rotherham United, QPR – you’re not telling me Blackpool can’t compete with them, bigger budgets or not.

If the worst does happen and Blackpool do go down, they’ll be kicking themselves in the foot because it was all so avoidable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still fighting

But because of a certain Ian Poveda, relegation isn’t a formality just yet because the little winger popped up with the winner to keep Blackpool in with a shout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an absolute gift of a goal, but at this stage of the season we’ll take anything. Kevin Long had a rush of blood to the head as he lost the ball to Rogers, who showed great unselfishness to roll the ball across goal for Poveda to tap home into an empty net.

In quite typical Blackpool fashion, Poveda, who had only come on as a substitute on the hour mark, had to be replaced himself when his hamstring troubles remerged towards the end. Jordan Thornily was also forced to hobble off late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders are down to the bare bones at this moment in time, so much so they’re having to fill the bench with a defender who literally had surgery on a deep head wound only a few days ago and a midfielder who’s trained at best two or three days since returning from a two-month lay-off.

But under Dobbie, Blackpool have a bit of fight about them. They also have some tactical nous, so there can be no doubt he’s putting himself in the frame for the job full-time.

Not only has he recorded two wins from his four games, Blackpool also performed well in the two games he lost. The signs are certainly positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can he pull off the great escape? That still might be a step too far. But who knows?

Advertisement Hide Ad