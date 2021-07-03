Oliver Turton on leaving Blackpool: I was instantly drawn to intense football at Huddersfield

The 28-year-old joined Huddersfield Town just three days after the Seasiders had clinched promotion to the Championship at Wembley.

Turton was out of contract at Bloomfield Road and had been offered fresh terms, but the defender opted to end to his four-year stay on the Fylde coast.

Oliver Turton helped Blackpool to Wembley glory in his last game for the club

Turton told Huddersfield’s official website: “Just to play at Wembley for a start was a major career highlight. But to achieve promotion as well, it was a massive achievement for us and for myself personally.

“I’m ready for a new challenge, though, and I’m happy to be here. I felt like a change would be good for me and it was maybe a good time to leave Blackpool

“Once I heard Huddersfield were interested, I was instantly drawn to it. The club has got a big history and only a couple of years ago they were playing in the Premier League. It’s a good place to be.

“I like the way the club sees football and their different way of playing, which certainly drew me in to try something different. It’s a lot of fast, intense football which I’m all for and I can imagine it’s exciting to play.”

Turton, who was Blackpool’s longest-serving player, made 165 appearances, scoring on four occasions.

The right-back has agreed a two-year deal with Huddersfield, with the club holding the option to extend by 12 months. Turton, who joined the Seasiders in 2017, officially became a Terriers player on Thursday, after his Blackpool deal expired.

Manchester-born Turton, who began his career with Crewe Alexandra, proved his reliability and versatility throughout his four-year stay, often filling in at left-back, central midfield or on the right side of a back three.

Turton never let the Seasiders down and managed to keep Nottingham Forest loanee Jordan Gabriel out of the team for much of last season. The Seasiders are thought to be interested in bringing Gabriel, 22, back as a long-term replacement

Recent signing Callum Connolly told The Gazette that Critchley sees him playing at right-back, despite having played most of his football in the centre.