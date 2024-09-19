Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool travel to the Valley to take on Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Bruce’s time as Seasiders boss started with a 2-1 victory over Exeter City last week, in what was the club’s first league win of the season.

The new boss at Bloomfield Road then opted to make 10 changes for the midweek EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, as the game ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to the capital, Blackpool have sold 590 away tickets so far, with Charlton giving the Seasiders an allocation of 800 in total.

Under Neil Critchley last October, the Seasiders held a 2-0 lead at the Valley through goals from Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele, before eventually drawing 2-2.

Away form in the league has been an issue for the Fylde Coast outfit in recent times, and so far this season they have suffered a 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town on the opening weekend and surrendered a three-goal lead in a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United.

Supporters still wanting to make the trip to Charlton are still able to buy tickets for the fixture, while sales will also take place at the ground at an increased price ahead of kick off.