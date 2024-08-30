Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End have added former Blackpool winger Josh Bowler to their ranks for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 25-year-old makes the move to Deepdale on loan from Nottingham Forest, which will be his fourth stint away from the City Ground since joining the Premier League club in 2022.

Bowler has already experienced life in Lancashire in the past, having represented Blackpool across two spells, during which time he scored 12 goals and provided five assists in total for the club in 71 appearances.

Discussing his move to Preston, the attacker told the Lilywhites’ club website: “I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to getting started and playing football again and enjoying it.

“After speaking to the manager about how he wants to play and what his plan is for me, it was really good and it was something I was looking forward to.

“It’s obviously going to be a little bit different to what the fans are used to seeing but it’s going to be exciting because it’s a forward-thinking, aggressive style of play which I’m ready to get playing.

“I’m an out and out attacker. I love attacking. I love beating players, getting on the ball and running with it, and getting fans off their seats which I think is something going out of the game.”