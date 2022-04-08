Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Blackpool will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers.

The Seasiders are without a win in their last three matches - including Tuesday’s disappointing derby defeat to Preston.

Rovers currently sit eighth in the Championship and have taken the victory in only one of their previous six matches.

A win for Blackpool could potentially see them move up to 13th in the Championship table and will be feeling confident after the 2-1 result in the reverse fixture.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Fulham bid £5.8m for Brazilian star Fulham have tabled a £5.8m bid for Internacional winger Caio Vidal. The 21-year-old's form has attracted interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Getafe. (Samuel Batista)

2. Baggies man eager to extend his stay Andy Carroll is keen to sign a new deal with West Brom in the summer. The 32-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in January and has scored twice in their last four matches. (Express and Star)

3. Tottenham confident of deal for Championship ace Tottenham Hotspur are apparently confident that West Brom's Sam Johnstone will join them in the summer. The goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)

4. Millwall man set to become free agent Millwall winger Connor Mahoney is set to be released after three years with the club. The 25-year-old has only made eight appearances in teh Championship this season. (Football League World)