Nottingham Forest step up their interest in Josh Bowler as fresh reports link Blackpool with two midfielders

Blackpool’s Championship rivals have already had “several” offers knocked back for the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Stoke City.

But it appears it is Forest who hold the most concrete interest in Bowler, who the Seasiders reportedly value at over £1m.

According to The Sun, Forest’s previous bids have heavily been based around extras and incentives.

Speaking about the interest in Bowler last week, head coach Neil Critchley told The Gazette he had recently sat down with his player to discuss the speculation.

“I spoke to Josh and we had a good chat,” he said.

“We explained what our thoughts and feelings were and Josh is happy here and is playing really good football.

“He’s of the opinion that what will be, will be. But he’s more than happy here and he’s playing fantastic football, so if he continues in that vein his future might get taken out of our hands and his hands.”

The winger has been one of Blackpool' s standout performers this season and it appears his form has not gone unnoticed.

The 22-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, with 26 of those coming in league games.

He's scored two goals this term, one in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland and the winner in the 1-0 league win against Fulham.

The former Everton man also has three assists to his name.

Bowler arrived at Bloomfield Road during the summer on a free transfer, agreeing a one-year deal with the club holding the option to extend the deal by 12 months.

The winger was a free agent following his release from Everton, a club he joined in 2017 from QPR for a fee rising to £4.25m.

Elsewhere today, the Seasiders have also been linked with a move for Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton.

Both Blackpool and Barnsley are said to be interested in a loan move for the 27-year-old, who has fallen out of favour with the South Wales outfit under Russell Martin this season.

However, it’s been reported that the Swans would prefer to offload the Scot on a permanent deal this month.

It’s believed Fulton and Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams - who Pool were also linked with on Saturday - are seen as alternative targets for Pool if they’re not able to secure the signing of their number one target Cameron Brannagan, from Oxford United.