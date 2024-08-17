Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool fans were quick to react following the Seasiders’ 3-0 defeat to Stockport County at Bloomfield Road.

Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe all found the back of the net in the second half, as Neil Critchley’s side failed to bounce back from last week’s 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium.

While the Hatters move top of the league with their three points on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool sit 23rd after a disastrous opening two games.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Stockport loss:

@HereLiesJeff: “Not enough quality. Not enough fight. Not enough synergy. Silly mistakes to top it off. Very poor day.”

@kieran_holmes20: “So disillusioned with the club right now. Poor results, performances even worse, players not good enough, manager not good enough, ticket prices hikes and club so out of touch with supporters. Stinks.”

@TangerineRob: “Not a single shot on target. Feeble. Fair play to Stockport. Men v Boys.”

@Quinney007: “Was going to Cambridge to take my seven-year-old boy. Not putting him through that rubbish.”

@TvTangerine: “Embarrassing performance, we got absolutely dominated. No shot on target is either. Going to be one long season.”

@OxfordSeasiders: “I don’t understand how a team cannot muster a single shot on target in 90 minutes. Truly awful football.”

@Dec2926: “Just horrible worst home performance in a long time.”

@dafinchie: “I travelled up from Kent this morning for this - can I get my diesel money back at least? FFS!”