Northampton Town v Blackpool League One injury news as 8 ruled out and 1 doubtful

Blackpool are in Sky Bet League One action on Tuesday night as they travel to Sixfields to face Northampton Town.

The Seasiders come in to the game on the back of a goalless draw with league leaders Portsmouth at the weekend. The Cobblers drew 1-1 with Cambridge United as Jon Guthrie scored an 82nd minute equliser following Elias Kachunga's opener.

Seven points and three places separate Blackpool in eighth on 57 points and 11th-placed Northampton Town who are on 50 points. Northampton are winless in their last three games and have won just two of their last 10 league matches. Blackpool are unbeaten in their last two games and have four wins from their last 10 league matches.

Northampton won the reverse fixture between the two sides when they met at Bloomfield Road at the end of November. Jordan Rhodes cancelled out Kieron Bowie's opener but Sam Hoskins netted the winner 15 minutes from time.

Blackpool had a decent record against Northampton up until then having won their previous three meetings. The Lancashire outfit have won six and drawn one out of the last 10 clashes between the two. The overall record for Blackpool from the 38 times the two sides have met is 20 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats.

Ahead of kick-off, Blackpool were awaiting the outcome of the appeal that they lodged to the EFL following the dismissal of Jordan Rhodes. Fortunately, it went in their favour and he will not serve a three-game suspension. Referee Edward Duckworth judged Rhodes to have led with his left arm in an aerial challenge with Joe Rafferty and gave him a straight red card. Rhodes is Blackpool's leading scorer with 15 goals this term but has yet to score after returning from a ribs injury.

A win for Blackpool could see them bridge the gap on Stevenage who don't play Peterborough United until Wednesday, whilst Northampton even with a win would be non-movers, but could create a gap over those below them to earn a top-half finish. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Jordan Rhodes - available Sent off against Pompey at the weekend. Club appealed the decision and won. He won't serve a three-game ban.

Jordan Rhodes - out (continued) Neil Critchley said: ""You could argue it wasn't even a yellow card, hopefully the authorities see sense and do the right thing. If I thought it was a red card, I'm honest enough to say the referee got the decision right, but I genuinely believe it was wrong. "We've appealed obviously- we hope we get feedback on that today because we're playing tomorrow and we're travelling to Northampton so the sooner we know, the better."

James Husband - doubt Had to come off with a thigh injury against Portsmouth.

James Husband - doubt (continued) "He feels a bit better but we'll assess him today to see how he is. It's his thigh, his quad. We'll see where he's at, and hopefully he'll feel a bit better again today. "He's played practically every minute of every game in the league this season, and I think he's been an outstanding performer for us. "He's a leader on and off the pitch- he's a good communicator amongst the group. He's a moral compass if you like for me and the staff, so he's an important player for us.

Andy Lyons - out Suffered an ACL injury against Leyton Orient and will be out for a considerable period.