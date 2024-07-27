Non-league boss makes prediction in message to Blackpool following deal for Steven Gerrard Academy graduate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 17-year-old will spend the next three months in National League North on a short-term loan deal at Cantilever Park.
Miles made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy back in November.
The youngster, who is a graduate of the Steven Gerrard Academy, is no stranger to the sixth tier of English football, having featured 15 times for Southport during the 2022/23 campaign - prior to his time with the Seasiders.
“I’m delighted to have signed Josh, when we found out that he was available, we acted quickly,” Beesley told the Warrington Town club website.
“He gives us options out wide and can play in a few positions. He provides the pace and directness which we’re aiming for, and hopefully he can improve his game, as well as our squad.
“I’d like to thank Blackpool for trusting us with his development, because I’m sure he’s on a pathway to playing in their first team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.