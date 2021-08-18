'No need to panic, but there's work to do': A night of huge contrasts as Coventry condemn Blackpool to second straight defeat

For the second game running, the Seasiders found themselves being utterly dominated – worryingly so – for the opening 45 minutes.

While Cardiff had to wait until the second 45 to break the deadlock on Saturday, Coventry were able to make the breakthrough before the half-time whistle – their contentious yet ultimately decisive goal coming in first-half stoppage time.

Coventry’s style might have been chalk and cheese to that of the Bluebirds, but both sides were able to dictate and impose themselves on Neil Critchley’s side almost at will.

Let’s be honest here, the Seasiders could have had no complaints had they gone in two or three goals down at the interval.

Yet the second-half was a complete flip reversal and, come the final whistle, Blackpool were left wondering what might have been.

On reflection, over the course of the 90 minutes it was the hosts who created the clearer-cut chances.

Shayne Lavery squandered three gilt-edged chances for the Seasiders

On another day, they could have fathomably scored three or four themselves. Shayne Lavery alone could have had three.

But had Coventry put them to the sword earlier on, as they ought to have done, then the away side would have been out of sight before the men in tangerine could even contemplate a response.

As I say, it was a real head-scratcher of a game. On another night it could have easily ended 4-4.

Blackpool were supreme in defence last season, almost impenetrable. At the other end, meanwhile, they found it tough going at times until they hit their stride later on in the campaign.

Right now, they’re experiencing the polar opposite of that.

When Blackpool are on it, they’re creating countless opportunities. But at the other end, they’re far too open.

Pool have scored just once in their opening three league games, but realistically they should now have three or four on their tally.

By the same token, it’s not out of the question that they could have quite easily conceded seven or eight, rather than the four they’ve let in so far.

They’re looking a far cry from the back four that boasted the meanest defence in League One last term.

There’s a lot of work to be done for Critchley and his staff, because the step-up from League One to the Championship is proving a difficult one so far.

With Bournemouth, Fulham and Millwall up next in the league, things aren’t about to get any easier either.

Coventry are thought to be one of those sides likely to be competing around the lower end of mid-table come April and May, so this encounter was always going to be a useful barometer for the Seasiders.

But it soon became abundantly clear the Sky Blues were no mugs. While both sides were looking to play the ball out and build from the back, only one looked assured and confident in doing so – and it wasn’t Blackpool.

Mark Robins’ well-drilled men tapped the ball around the Seasiders with ease in the first-half, playing cute triangles with composure and panache. The first touch was always spot on, as was the pass to their teammate.

Within a split second of the ball leaving the feet of goalkeeper Simon Moore, forward men Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres were bearing down on the Blackpool goal.

The latter gave Richard Keogh a torrid time in particular. The writing was on the wall for the defender when he was beaten for pace all ends up on a couple of occasions inside the opening 10 minutes.

Gyokeres forced Chris Maxwell into an early save before clattering the outside of the Pool post, while the impressive O’Hare somehow missed the target with the goal at his mercy.

For all of Coventry’s dominance, the Seasiders suddenly burst into life on the stroke of half-time – Shayne Lavery squandering two gilt-edged chances for Pool to score against the run of play.

The first was the golden one. Keshi Anderson did well to slide the ball into Lavery, who cut inside his man to open up the goal only to inexplicably shoot wide when he simply had to score.

A couple of minutes later, Moore rushed off his goalline to thwart the Northern Irishman as he latched onto Josh Bowler’s clever through-ball.

Nevertheless, Critchley will no doubt have been pleased to make it through to half-time on level terms having played second fiddle for the first 40 minutes.

But unfortunately that wouldn’t turn out to be the case, as Coventry edged their noses in front in controversial circumstances.

Despite the fourth official signalling for just one minute of stoppage time to be played, referee Keith Stroud allowed the away side to embark on an attack in the 47th minute.

Luke Garbutt allowed Fankaty Dabo far too much space to deliver a dangerous ball-in from the right, which Maxwell could only palm straight into Gyokeres, who looked a yard offside.

The ball rebounded off the rangey striker and into the back of the net. Initially it looked to come off his flailing arm, but TV replays showed it crashed into his face before bobbling into the back of the net.

It was a cruel blow, but Pool responded well. They had Coventry camped in their own half for much of the second period and were finally able to dictate and impose their game on their opponents, rather than being given the runaround.

Roared on by another thunderous Bloomfield Road atmosphere, the home side launched wave after wave of attack.

Lavery went close for a third time, Anderson had a powerful shot turned around the post and Garbutt’s fierce free-kick was tipped over.

Even with the clock ticking, Pool continued to push. One final chance came their way in the fourth of six minutes of stoppage time as Callum Connolly pulled an inviting ball back into the path of substitute CJ Hamilton. But the winger couldn’t keep his composure and he fired well over.

Pool are left to reflect on back-to-back defeats, with a first league win of the season still escaping them.

We're only three games in, so there's no need to panic whatsoever. But there is a lot of work to do.

Fans will rightly point to the start the Seasiders made to last season - but the big difference from that opening sequence is that Pool were often the better side in the games they lost. That's not been the case so far this season.

Pool need to put that right.