'No manual can prepare you:' Richard Keogh shares latest thoughts on Blackpool role as the search for a permanent coach continues
The 38-year-old has been in interim charge since the sacking of Neil Critchley last Wednesday, and has overseen a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United in League One and a 2-1 victory over Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.
Keogh will also be in the dugout at Bloomfield Road for the Seasiders’ game against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.
The recently-retired defender, who only moved into coaching during the summer, insists the task at hand is his main priority, and not any potential managerial aspirations he may have.
“I haven’t had time to think, I’m just trying to do the best I can in this role, and that’s just about me doing the best for the group,” he said.
“Maybe in time I will think about it, but my sole focus is just preparing the group for Saturday, and brining the same energy we’ve had in other games.
“There’s been things that have been a little bit different, but you’ve just got to authentic. The reality is the reality, so I’ve just got to keep being myself and do what I think is right.
“I’ve done some of the things before but not in this role. There’s no coaching manual that can prepare you for it, you’ve just got to have an understanding of the situation and have a natural feel.
“The reality is, I’m just going to keep preparing the team until I hear anything different. That’s all I’m trying to focus on, we’ve had such a busy period with all of the games, with another big one on Saturday - it’ll be exciting to be back at home.
“I’m just dealing with the football, that’s been my sole focus. I just need to keep focusing on what I can control.
“I guess I have enjoyed it. Sometimes life throws different challenges at you, and you’ve just got to embrace it head on - that’s what I did as a player. I just try to do my best, I’m all in 100 percent.
“I’m just going for it, and preparing the team the best I can.”
