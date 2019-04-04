No fresh injury concerns for Blackpool ahead of trip to league leaders Luton Town

Blackpool have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to take on League One runaway leaders Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Ollie Turton, Donervon Daniels and Callum Guy will be looking to return to the fold after spells out of the team through injury.

All three feature for the Seasiders in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.

Another to play in that game against a youthful Liverpool side was Jordan Thompson, who was left out of the squad for last week's 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle.

“Everyone is fit now apart from Jimmy Ryan, Max Clayton and Mark Howard," manager Terry McPhillips said.

“It’s competitive, that’s for sure, and they all want to play. We’ll try and pick a team that goes down there to compete.

“We had a training game against Liverpool on Tuesday and that was good. It got some minutes into the likes of Oliie Turton, Donervon Daniels, Callum Guy, Harry Pritchard and Jordan Thompson.

“We’ve got an idea of the team but we’ll nail it down and put it into place.”

The Seasiders will need to be at their best to get a result against a Luton side that lead the way in League One by seven points.

The Hatters boast an impressive unbeaten run that stretches back 27 games and haven't been beaten at home all season.