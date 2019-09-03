No deadline day drama as Blackpool focus on Morecambe match

It was a quiet day at Bloomfield Road as the transfer deadline passed without Blackpool making any further additions to their squad.

READ MORE: How the Seasiders squad shapes up after transfer window

Simon Grayson had got his business wrapped up early and there was no need for the mad dash that normally accompanies the window slamming shut.

Pool have brought in 13 new players this summer, while even more have gone out in what has been another few months of huge change.

Two of Terry McPhillips’ summer signings, Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt, have been loaned out without making an appearance for Blackpool, who were also trying to arrange a move for striker Adi Yussuf.

While Pool are still able to bring in free agents, their immediate focus turns to tonight’s EFL Trophy group stage opener against Morecambe. Grayson is expected to make wholesale changes for the clash, which kicks off at the earlier time of 7.30pm at Bloomfield Road.

First-team coach Ian Dawes took charge of the press duties yesterday and conceded this was a chance to rest some first-team regulars.

Dawes said: “I think there will be one or two changes as expected, as it gives some of the other players an opportunity to show the manager what they’re capable of.

“I think the players who have been playing regularly will need a midweek rest and the ones who haven’t been playing will get a chance.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to give players a run-out but it’s also a break from the league.

“It’s a competition you can do really well in. We’ve talked about how you can win a few games and then all of a sudden you’ve got the opportunity to play at Wembley.

“If you speak to most teams at this stage of the season, you start thick and fast and there’s a lot of Saturday-Tuesday games early on where you have to use your squad.

“This game gives those players a rest and the others a chance to play. But you often find players do take their opportunity in these types of games and get a start for the league.

“There will be a bit of rotation in the group stages but the further you go, the stronger the team you’ll see.”

While supporters should expect to see a much-changed Pool line-up, Dawes insists it is still a game the Seasiders will be taking seriously.

“We’re unbeaten and we want to keep that going, it doesn’t matter what competition we’re in,” he said.

“We want to keep that momentum of being unbeaten and hopefully we can get another win. With these games, when both sides are likely to make changes, all you can do to plan for the game is look at the style of play of the team.

“I don’t think you can read too much into the personnel that is going to be playing because you can never predict it in this competition.

“You always get an indication of how Morecambe are going to play under Jim (Bentley), they’re going to be hard working and they’re going to take it seriously.”