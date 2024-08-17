'No better feeling:' Bloomfield Road effect outlined as Blackpool prepare to welcome Stockport County
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders finished the 2023/24 campaign with the fourth best home record in League One, losing just three times in front of their own fans.
Ahead of this afternoon’s game against Stockport County (K.O. 3pm), Critchley has emphasised the impact the Blackpool players have on both sets of players.
“We can draw confidence and belief from our home form from last season, but that’s gone, this is a new season and we can only control what’s in front of us,” he said.
“This is a great game to look forward to, I’m looking forward to an electric atmosphere at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
“There’s no better feeling than when I’m standing on the touchline and you can feel the energy it gives the players.
“When you look up to the North Stand bouncing, it’s brilliant - it’s the best feeling.
“We’ve not played there for a while, so it’s something to look forward to. Hopefully it’ll be a good crowd, and a good atmosphere. We’re obviously trying to replicate our home form from last year, so we’re excited.
“It makes a huge difference to the players when we’ve got that togetherness with everyone pulling each other through. It’s a great feeling.
“It’s up to us to give the crowd something to cheer about and get behind.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.